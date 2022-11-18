Brookfield Amtrak crash: Train traveling from Chicago hits car, killing driver in Wisconsin

Brookfield, Wisconsin train crossing will likely be closed for days after incident

There was a Brookfield Amtrak crash Thursday night when a train hit a car in Wisconsin on its way from Chicago to Seattle, officials said.

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (WLS) -- An Amtrak train heading from Chicago to Seattle hit a car in the Milwaukee area Thursday night.

It happened just after 5 p.m. in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

The driver of that car, a man in his 60s, was killed, but no one on the train was hurt.

Brookfield police said the car had driven around the train crossing gates.

RELATED: 'We couldn't feel our legs': Survivors relive deadly Illinois Central train crash 50 years later

The train crossing was expected to be closed for several days due to damage.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Capt. Chris Garcia at the Brookfield Police Department at 262-787-3702.

This is the second time this week that an Amtrak train from Chicago has hit a car on the way to its destination.

Just Wednesday, a train heading to Los Angeles struck a car in Texas.

The driver of the car in that incident also died.