Chicago police sergeant's disciplinary hearing in 2019 botched raid to begin Tuesday

A Chicago police sergeant faces a disciplinary hearing for a bothed raid on the home of Anjanette Young.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A disciplinary hearing will begin Tuesday for one of the Chicago police officers involved in the botched raid on the home of Anjanette Young.

Police Sergeant Alex Wolinski faces alleged misconduct for the incident in February of 2019.

It is alleged that Wolinkski failed to intervene when Young was handcuffed naked for 20 minutes, even though officers were in the wrong home.

Aldermen decline to advance Anjanette Young Ordinance out of City Council committee

The disciplinary charges against Wolinski also accuse him of failing to adhere to rules that require knocking and announcing when executing a search warrant, not showing Young a copy of the search warrant and failure to notify or contact a SWAT team supervisor.

Superintendent David Brown is looking to discharge Wolinsky for the incident.

Back in February of 2019, Young, who is a social worker, was in the middle of changing her clothes when officers raided her house.

She said she was left naked and handcuffed for 40 minutes despite pleas to officers to allow her to put her clothes on.

The person they were searching for lived next door and later police learned they had bad information.

Young settled a lawsuit with the city for $2.9 million.

