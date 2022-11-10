City Council committee expected to vote on Anjanette Young Ordinance establishing CPD warrant rules

Ordinance named for woman whose home was wrongly raided by CPD in 2019

Anjanette Young and her attorney called out Mayor Lori Lightfoot for moving to dismiss the lawsuit Young filed after a wrongful raid on her apartment in 2019

The City Council Public Safety Committee is expected to vote on the Anjanette Young Ordinance Thursday.

The ordinance is named for the woman whose home was wrongly raided by Chicago police in February of 2019. The ordinance was first introduced to the City Council last year.

The video in this story is from a previous report

The ordinance established residential warrant rules and regulations for Chicago police.

Am attorney for Young said she is expected to speak before the committee.

