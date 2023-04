A house was destroyed in a large fire in Antioch, IL, officials said.

Antioch home destroyed by large fire, officials say

ANTIOCH, Ill. (WLS) -- Firefighters worked several hours on Saturday night and Sunday morning put out a large blaze in Antioch.

Video shows the home completely engulfed in smoke and flames.

SEE ALSO | 5 displaced by South Chicago apartment fire, officials say

Thankfully, the fire department said, no one was injured, but the house was destroyed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the fire.