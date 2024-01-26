Armed robbers target victims in Englewood with items for sale on Facebook, Chicago police warn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people on the South Side about robbers targeting victims through online sales.

Two armed robberies in Englewood have been linked to Facebook Marketplace.

Both took place on Jan. 20, one in the 6700 block of South Ada Street and the other in the 6700 block of South Elizabeth Street.

Police said in both cases, the victims thought they were buying a dirt bike or motorcycle from someone named "Malik Green."

Instead, when the they met to pay for the item, the victims were taken to an alley where they were robbed by two people wearing masks and armed with handguns.

No further information about any suspects or arrests was available.

