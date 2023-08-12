Assyrian Food Festival returns for 5th year to Morton Grove

The Assyrian Food Festival will return for a fifth year to Morton Grove on August 19 and 20.

This immersive celebration allows attendees to take a deep dive into Assyrian culture, with live music, entertainment, exhibitions, and great ethnic food. Assyrian dance groups will be onsite, delivering beautiful performances the entire weekend. Vendor tents, a beer and wine garden, and a "kids zone" will also be available.

The festival is open on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The event is located at 6834 West Dempster Street, and admission is free.