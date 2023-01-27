Athena Brownfield found: Remains ID'd as missing 4-year-old Oklahoma girl, ME says

Oklahoma police have been searching for Athena Brownfield since Tuesday

RUSH SPRINGS, Okla. -- A missing four-year-old in rural Oklahoma has been found dead.

The state's medical examiner positively identified remains discovered last Tuesday in Rush Springs as those of Athena Brownfield.

Police started looking for her the previous week after a postal worker spotted her 5-year-old sister wandering alone outside their home in Cyril.

Both towns are about an hour outside Oklahoma City. KOCO reported.

Police believe one of the child's caregivers -- Ivon Adams -- beat her to death on Christmas night, then buried her remains.

Adams and his wife Alysia have already been charged in the girl's disappearance.

State investigators will not comment on the case further due to a gag order.