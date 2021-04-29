Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman was shot

Edward J. McGee, 26, of Harvey, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed violence.
Kim Weibring, an Aurora mother of two, was shot in the lower back during the January 4 attack in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.
RELATED | Family of woman critically injured in Aurora carjacking speaks out
Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.
A juvenile has also been charged in the case and a third suspect died in an unrelated incident, authorities said.
McGee is behind bars at the Kane County jail. His next court date is set for May 7.