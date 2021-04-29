Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman was shot

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=9871031" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Kim Weibring, a mother of two, said she gave the suspects what they wanted and they shot her anyway.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in west suburban Aurora that left a woman severely injured earlier this year.Edward J. McGee, 26, of Harvey, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed violence.Kim Weibring, an Aurora mother of two, was shot in the lower back during the January 4 attack in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.A juvenile has also been charged in the case and a third suspect died in an unrelated incident, authorities said.McGee is behind bars at the Kane County jail. His next court date is set for May 7.