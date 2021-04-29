carjacking

Man charged in Aurora Wendy's carjacking in which woman was shot

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Man charged in Aurora carjacking in which woman was shot

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- A man has been charged in connection with a carjacking in west suburban Aurora that left a woman severely injured earlier this year.

Edward J. McGee, 26, of Harvey, faces several felony charges, including aggravated battery, aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed violence.

Kim Weibring, an Aurora mother of two, was shot in the lower back during the January 4 attack in the parking lot of a Wendy's on Orchard Road.

RELATED | Family of woman critically injured in Aurora carjacking speaks out
EMBED More News Videos

Kim Weibring, a mother of two, said she gave the suspects what they wanted and they shot her anyway.



Weibring underwent several surgeries to repair a shattered vertebra, and a bullet was lodged against her spinal cord.

A juvenile has also been charged in the case and a third suspect died in an unrelated incident, authorities said.

McGee is behind bars at the Kane County jail. His next court date is set for May 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
auroramaple parkdekalb countytheftwoman shotwoman injuredwoman attackedcar theftstolen carcarjacking
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CARJACKING
Bucktown carjacking at gunpoint caught on video
Cop facing charges after allegedly firing gun at suspected carjackers
5 boys among carjacking suspects arrested after Loop crash: CPD
Innocent driver nearly killed in Roseland crash with stolen SUV
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News