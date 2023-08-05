Tips on how to save on back-to-school supplies

Stressed about Back-to-School Shopping? Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles has a quick tip to save on school supplies.

83% of parents say cost of education is out of control, according to WalletHub

Here's a quick back-to-school shopping tip.

The start of a new school year is right around the corner and according to personal finance experts at WalletHub, 83% of parents say the cost of education is out of control.

Here's some ways you can save before it's time to hit the books:

Download your favorite store's app to earn rewards or find out about exclusive discounts.

Ask yourself if you can wait? Many of the items on your list will go on sale after* school starts.

Remember that you don't have to buy everything new. Ask friends and family for any gently used items or check second hand stores. To save on tech look for refurbished products at a lower price.

Use credit cards that offer rewards. For example, The "Blue Cash Preferred Card" from American Express offers 6% cashback on up to $6,000 spent each year at supermarkets and you can typically buy school supplies at those stores.