Driver killed in head-on Barrington Hills crash, fire ID'd as 30-year-old Carpentersville man

Barrington Hills police said a head-on crash on County Line Road left one person dead and another seriously injured Wednesday night.

Barrington Hills police said a head-on crash on County Line Road left one person dead and another seriously injured Wednesday night.

Barrington Hills police said a head-on crash on County Line Road left one person dead and another seriously injured Wednesday night.

Barrington Hills police said a head-on crash on County Line Road left one person dead and another seriously injured Wednesday night.

BARRINGTON HILLS, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver killed in a crash and vehicle fire last week in Barrington Hills has been identified.

Josue Campuzano-Cuin, 30, of Carpentersville died from injuries he suffered from the fire after the crash, the Lake County Coroner's Office said.

A 46-year-old woman from Algonquin was also seriously injured in the crash that took place just after 8:50 p.m. last Wednesday at County Line Road at Bellwood Drive.

A white 2006 Ford F-150 pickup truck was traveling east on County Line Road when it crashed head-on into a 2022 Hyundai Palisade traveling west, police previously said.

SEE ALSO: 1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Barrington Hills head-on crash, police say

The crash caused the pick-up truck to catch fire. Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, which spread to the passenger area of the car, but the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The woman was taken to Good Shepherd Hospital in Barrington in serious condition.

Officials did not provide an update on her condition Tuesday.

The crash remains under investigation by Barrington Hills police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.