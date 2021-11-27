better government association

BGA: New update to compensation database for Illinois Employees

By Tyra Whitney
Every year, the Better Government Association compiles Illinois' most comprehensive database of public employees' salaries.

The database now features over 500,000 salaries from City, State and Government employees as recent as 2019.

You can search municipalities, counties & the state of Illinois. You can hunt for regional agencies, schools, park districts, libraries and fire protection districts. There are records on police and fire departments.

The database allows you to follow an employee's pay through the years. If they are in the same department but get promoted, past pay gets linked.

To assemble this year's database, the BGA processed responses from 979 public-records requests to compile the base pay and additional pay (such as overtime, sick pay and vacation) for 509,754 state, municipal, school and other government employees across Illinois.
