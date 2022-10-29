8th person charged in deadly shooting of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic

Jaron Shannon is the 8th person charged in the fatal shooting of Bradley Police Department Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic. Officer Tyler Bailey was also hurt.

BRADLEY, Ill. (WLS) -- An alleged straw gun purchaser has been arrested in the deadly shooting of a Bradley police sergeant.

Prosecutors said 23-year-old Jaron Shannon bought one of the firearms used in the shooting that took place last December.

SEE ALSO | Bradley police officer Tyler Bailey out of ICU 23 days after being shot, family says

Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic was killed in the shooting and Officer Tyler Bailey was critically injured.

Shannon is the eighth person now charged in the case.

RELATED | Community raises $45K for Bradley officer critically injured in hotel shooting that killed partner