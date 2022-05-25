Brookfield Zoo welcomes baby South American tapir calf

BROOKFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The Brookfield Zoo welcomed a South American tapir calf, zoo officials announced this week.Mom, 11-year-old Sorghum, gave birth to the 20-pound baby Sunday.In case you are wondering what exactly a tapir is, it is a pachyderm that is closely related to the horse and rhinoceros, according to zoo officials.Baby tapirs are born with white strips, however, they will begin to fade in a few months and completely disappear after six months.The unnamed calf should reach its full size at about 18 months old.The public will be able to see mom and baby at the zoo starting Thursday, zoo officials said.