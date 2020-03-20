brookfield zoo

Brookfield Zoo shares entertaining, educational videos on Facebook Live for kids amid closure

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Parents looking for ways to entertain and educate their kids while they are stuck at home can now tune in to the Brookfield Zoo's Facebook page.

Animal experts at the zoo hope to keep people engaged by "bringing the zoo to you."

Specialists are doing animal chats on their social media for those who have isolated themselves to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.



The videos will feature one or more of the zoo's charismatic creatures, sharing plenty of facts, as well as answer questions.

Upcoming live chats include Mexican wolves, dwarf Nigerian goats, California sea lions, and a tamandua.

You can check it out on weekdays at 11:00 a.m. while the zoo is closed.

RELATED: Coronavirus Chicago Update: Closings, events canceled amid COVID-19 outbreak
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalschicagobrookfieldzoobrookfield zooeducationanimalsfacebook live
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BROOKFIELD ZOO
Brookfield Zoo's Bear Awareness Week goes virtual amid pandemic
Help name Brookfield Zoo's African painted dog puppy
Brookfield Zoo lion habitat window adorned with kids' drawings
Brookfield Zoo staff put on temporary leave due to COVID-19 pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News