Art on theMART 2022 featuring Bud Billiken parade artists

When is the Bud Billiken parade? 93rd event kicks off this Saturday

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team
28 minutes ago
"Billiken" showcases dance groups and marching bands that are in the Bud Billiken parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Art on theMART's latest projection showcases some of the artists who will be in the upcoming Bud Billiken parade.

Every night at 9:30 p.m. until Sept. 7, the Art on theMART will feature "Billiken." It's an all-new projection directed by a fourth-generation youth dance troupe leader, Shkunna Stewart, and Time Out Best in the City Award-winner Wills Glasspiegel.

The 93rd Bud Billiken Parade kicks off on King Drive this Saturday. It will air live on ABC7 Chicago at 10 a.m.

The Bud Billiken Parade is the largest African American parade in the United States.

