Man dies after Buena Park fire, Chicago police say

Man found unresponsive in Buena Park apartment fire might have suffered from smoke inhalation

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Thursday, January 5, 2023 12:46PM
Man dies after Buena Park apartment fire: CPD
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 62-year-old man has died after an apartment fire in Chicago's North Side Buena Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

CPD and Chicago fire crews responded just after 8:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 800-block of West Buena Avenue for a reported residential fire.

When they arrived, they found a 62-year-old man inside unresponsive, CPD said.

He was taken to Weiss Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Officials believe he may have suffered from smoke inhalation.

The man was not immediately identified, and it was not clear Thursday morning how the fire started.

