Calumet City police negotiate with barricaded suspect after shooting

WATCH: Calumet City officials give update on barricade

Calumet City police are negotiating with a barricaded suspect after a shooting earlier Sunday.

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Calumet City continue to block off streets around a standoff that started Sunday afternoon and has continued into Monday morning.A 52-year-old man suspected in a shooting went into a residence in the 100-block of Maple Court and has been inside for hours speaking with negotiators.According to officials, it all started Sunday at around 1:45 p.m. when Calumet City Police and EMS responded to the 100-block of State Street for a report of a gunshot victim.Officers arrived and found a 62-year-old man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital and his condition is not known.The 52-year-old suspect in that shooting then went into the residence on Maple Court. As police tried to approach the suspect's home, shots were fired at officers, police said. Officers did not return fire.Officials say as officers approached, several shots were fired at the police. Officers did not return fire and took cover.Calumet City Mayor Thaddeus Jones said there's no immediate danger to public, but advised residents to stay away from the area.Illinois State Police are assisting Calumet City police with traffic control. The Interstate 94 northbound ramp to Sibley Avenue, I-94 southbound ramp to Dolton Avenue and the I-94 northbound ramp to Dolton were closed but are back open monday morning.