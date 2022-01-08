1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-57, police say

COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the I-57 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The crash happened near 159th Street in Cook County at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, preliminary information indicated.
Another person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries, police said.
At about 5:00 a.m. Saturday, the I-57 northbound at 167th Street was closed for investigation, police said. All lanes have reopened.
Police did not provide further information about the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
