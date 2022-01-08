fatal crash

1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-57, police say

All lanes have reopened
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash on the I-57 early Saturday morning, Illinois State Police said.

SEE ALSO | DuSable Lake Shore Drive crash leaves woman dead after vehicle slams into tree in median

The crash happened near 159th Street in Cook County at about 4:40 a.m. Saturday, preliminary information indicated.

Another person was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threating injuries, police said.

At about 5:00 a.m. Saturday, the I-57 northbound at 167th Street was closed for investigation, police said. All lanes have reopened.

Police did not provide further information about the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
