Chicago Auto Show 2020: Sports Team Pride Day at McCormick Place

By
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Monday is Sports Team Pride Day at the Chicago Auto Show at McCormick Place.

Roz takes a look at some favorites at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.



Anyone wearing an Illinois team jersey, shirt, sweatshirt or jacket gets $5 off admission to the show.

There's so much to see at the Chicago Auto Show, it's hard to pick a favorite, especially when it comes to the most fun car to drive! Cars.com chose the performance oriented Hyundai Veloster N.

"It has a great feel to it, it's very visceral, and as technology has come along vehicles costing 2 or 3 times as much may do amazing things on the track but sometimes it feels like you're driving a video game," said Cars.com Executive Editor Joe Wiesenfelder.

The Hyundai Veloster N is Cars.com's favorite fun-car-to-drive and is one of 1,000 vehicles on display at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show.



For most luxurious, Cars.Com chose not a car, but the Ram 1500 Limited and Laramie Longhorn!

"We kept coming back to it because the high trim levels in the Limited and Laramie Longhorns are so beautiful and lush inside," Wiesenfelder said.

Roz checks out the Dodge Ram test track at the Chicago Auto Show.



The Test Track fan favorite is Camp Jeep, now in it's 16th year at the show!

"It's the first time at Camp Jeep that we've had the new Jeep Gladiator on the track, this is our all new pick-up truck, the first time we've had a pick-up truck with Jeep in 26 years," said Kelly Enright, PR Manager with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Another test track is Camp Jeep, which is in its 16th year at the Chicago Auto Show.



Back on solid ground, Cars.Com chose the Volkswagen Atlas as their favorite family vehicle, for one, because of its roominess, especially in that third row. And their favorite car for young people, the Kia Soul, which bridges the gap between a car and SUV.

RELATED: Auto Show 2020: First Look for Charity to raise millions for Chicago area charities

"It has a style to it that young people have always appreciated and it was just redesigned for 2020," Wiesenfelder said. "It's very modern and great crash test ratings."

North America's largest auto show is showcasing nearly 1,000 vehicles in Chicago Saturday.



Tuesday, Cars.Com will announce their choice for Car of the Year for 2020.

ABC 7 is a proud sponsor of the Chicago Auto Show.
