ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: June 16, 2023

ByDionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini WLS logo
Friday, June 16, 2023 8:09PM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan and Dionne: Our intrepid anchors talked about the Bears as they finish Mini-Camp and now take a break until Training Camp begins on July 25. Ryan and Dionne will get you up to date on how the team looks so far.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN was at Wrigley Field, as he gave his report card on both the Cubs and the White Sox.

SEE MORE: ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini

Seattle Seahawks safety and Chicagoan Julian Love got his jersey retired this week by his alma mater, Nazareth Academy.

Kevin Bozeman talked about how to fill your time until Training Camp starts.

