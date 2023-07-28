ABC7 Sports Overtime with Dionne Miller and Ryan Chiaverini: July 28, 2023

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on ABC7 Sports Overtime with Ryan and Dionne: Our intrepid anchors discuss the upcoming Bears season.

The Bears are back, and so are Ryan and Dionne. The team hit training camp, and Ryan and Dionne discuss what has happened so far in the first week.

Ryan was also at the Big 10 media day and discusses Northwestern and the first chance we got to hear from new interim Head Coach David Braun.

There's a lot going on with Chicago baseball. The Cubs have made a great second half run and are now back to .500. Will Cubs President Jed Hoyer now be a buyer, while the Sox are already in the selling business shipping Lucas Giolito off to the Angels?

Ryan and Dionne will talk about that and the unfortunate passing of Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz.

Ryan and Dionne also take a stab at the fastest growing sport in the country right now, Pickleball. See how they fared and what they think about the new sport.

Kevin Bozeman is back and gives us his take on the return of the Bears.