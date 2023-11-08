WATCH LIVE

Kennedy crash disrupts CTA Blue Line service, inbound rush hour traffic on NW Side

Chicago fire officials said crash took place near Sayre

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, November 8, 2023 2:17PM
Kennedy crash disrupts CTA Blue Line service, rush hour traffic
An I-90 crash disrupted CTA Blue Line service and Kennedy Expressway traffic Wednesday morning, CFD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line service and traffic on Chicago's Northwest Side was disrupted Wednesday morning after a crash, Chicago fire and CTA officials said.

Chicago fire officials were on the scene of a crash just after 7:30 a.m. at Sayre Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway, CFD tweeted.

The CTA said Blue Line trains were suspended between Jefferson Park and Rosemont due to debris on the tracks just before 8 a.m.

Shuttle buses are available between Jefferson Park and Rosemont.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, and emergency crews appeared to be blocking all but one lane of the inbound Kennedy, as they gathered around a large item that was close to the CTA tracks.

Traffic began moving again just before 8:15 a.m.

No one was injured on the train, CFD said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.

