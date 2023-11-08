Kennedy crash disrupts CTA Blue Line service, inbound rush hour traffic on NW Side

An I-90 crash disrupted CTA Blue Line service and Kennedy Expressway traffic Wednesday morning, CFD said.

Chicago fire officials said crash took place near Sayre

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Blue Line service and traffic on Chicago's Northwest Side was disrupted Wednesday morning after a crash, Chicago fire and CTA officials said.

Chicago fire officials were on the scene of a crash just after 7:30 a.m. at Sayre Avenue and the Kennedy Expressway, CFD tweeted.

The CTA said Blue Line trains were suspended between Jefferson Park and Rosemont due to debris on the tracks just before 8 a.m.

Shuttle buses are available between Jefferson Park and Rosemont.

Chopper 7 was over the scene, and emergency crews appeared to be blocking all but one lane of the inbound Kennedy, as they gathered around a large item that was close to the CTA tracks.

Traffic began moving again just before 8:15 a.m.

No one was injured on the train, CFD said.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.