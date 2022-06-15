Chicago woman charged after hitting officer with squad car while naked on West Side, CPD cays

The incident occurred at about 9:34 a.m. Monday at in the 4400-block of West Jackson Boulevard in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.
Cell phone video shows an officer on the ground waiting for an ambulance to arrive after police said he was run over by his own squad car after a woman stole it from him.
Tuesday morning, police said Whitley Temple, 34, was charged with felony counts of resisting/obstructing a police officer, vehicular hijacking, attempted murder, possession of a stolen law enforcement vehicle, a misdemeanor count of driving on a suspended license and a citation for operating an uninsured motor vehicle.
Witness Ruben Dunning said the officer stopped to help the woman, who was lying in the street.
"He got out of the car to see what was going on with her, because she was completely naked," Dunning said, "and she ran and jumped in his car and ran over him."
The woman fled in the squad car on the Eisenhower Expressway and ended up crashing into about five vehicles on Harrison Street and Damen Avenue.
Nicolas Ramsay was on his way to work as a resident in the Rush University Medical Center emergency room when his car was hit.
"Then, all of a sudden, I got hit by a police car," Ramsay said. "The police car hit several cars and stopped right in front of me and I saw a woman jump and run."
Ramsay said the woman was tackled and taken into custody. As detectives worked the scene where the officer was injured, the woman's family showed up looking for answers.
Her mother, who did not want to be identified, said her 34-year-old daughter called her several times early this morning asking for help.
The suspect was arrested and taken to a hospital for a psychological evaluation. The officer was treated at Stroger Hospital for a laceration to the head and injuries to his legs.