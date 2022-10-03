Chicago police investigating armed robberies targeting victims in parked cars

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating a series of armed robberies targeting victims in parked cars across the city Monday morning.

The first robbery occurred in the 1400-block of North Clybourn Avenue at about 1:52 a.m.

Police said a man in his late 50s was in his parked vehicle when a dark truck approached. Three suspects, all armed with guns, got out and demanded the victim's property, police said.

One of the suspects struck the man in the head multiple times before they fled back in their vehicle, police said.

The second armed robbery occurred at about 2 a.m. in the 300-block of West Hubbard Street.

Two men in their 20s were in a parked car when a dark truck approached and three armed suspects got out and approached, police said.

The robbers demanded the victims' property and struck one of them multiple times in the head, police said. The other victim was not injured.

At about 2:20 a.m. in the 2100-block of South Prairie Avenue, police said a 57-year-old man was in a parked vehicle when three armed suspects got out of a dark truck and approached.

Police said the suspects demanded the victim's property and then fled.

The fourth robbery occurred at about 3:05 a.m. in the 1500-block of West Taylor Street.

A 62-year-old man was in his parked vehicle when police said a dark truck approached and three armed suspects got out.

The suspects demanded the victim's property before fleeing in the dark truck.

A fifth incident occurred in the 500-block of West Roosevelt Road at about 2:14 a.m.

A 39-year-old man was in a parked vehicle when a dark truck approached and four armed suspects got out.

The suspects demanded the victim's property when police said the victim reversed and struck another vehicle while trying to run away.

The suspects then got back in their vehicle and drove away.

No one is in custody in connection with any of the robberies. Police have not said if the incidents are linked and each is under investigation by Area Three detectives.