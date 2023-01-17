WATCH LIVE

More Hyundais, Kias stolen on NW Side, Chicago police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team via WLS logo
Tuesday, January 17, 2023 4:20AM
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are looking for thieves stealing Hyundai and Kia cars on the city's Northwest Side.

More than a dozen vehicles have been stolen since the beginning of 2023, Chicago police said.

RELATED: Chicago police warn of theft of Hyundai, Kia cars in Logan Square, Humboldt Park

Investigators say thieves enter through an unlocked door or by breaking a window. Then they force open the steering column to start the car.

Only vehicles that require a key are being targeted.

READ MORE: CPD warns of 4 Hyundai car thefts in 1 neighborhood in past week

The incidents so far are as follows:

3500 block of North Nagle Ave. on January 1, 2023 1:00 am

7000 block of North Ionia Ave. on January 1, 2023 5:00 pm

6700 block of North Sioux Ave. on January 1, 2023 at 9:00 pm

5000 block of West Winona Ave. on January 3, 2023 at 4:30 pm

3200 block of North Ozanam Ave. on January 3, 2023 at 10:00 pm

5900 block of West Henderson St. on January 4, 2023 at 8:00 am

4000 block of North Marmora Ave. on January 4, 2003 at 12:30 pm

4900 block of West Argyle Ave. on January 4, 2023 at 1:30 pm

3200 block of North Natchez Ave. on January 4, 2023 at 8:28 pm

5200 block of North Oakview Ave. on January 5, 2023 at 5:10 am

6400 block of West Irving Park Ave. on January 8, 2023 at 3:20 pm

3700 block of North Nottington Ave. on January 12, 2023 at 1:45 am

3900 block of North Central Ave. on January 13, 2023 at 11:00 pm

5900 block of North Manton Ave. on January 14, 2023 at 5:40 pm

3600 block of North Pacific Ave. on January 15, 2023 at 3:00 pm

Anyone with information about these crimes should contact Chicago police.

