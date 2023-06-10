Chicago crime: Group burglarizes 5 business across 3 neighborhoods within 1 hour, police say

Chicago police connected 3 burglaries in Bridgeport and West Elsdon to break-ins at 2 Chinatown restaurants

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of three men burglarized five businesses on the South and Southwest sides within one hour early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Police said two burglaries happened around 5 a.m. in the Chinatown neighborhood's 2100-block of South China Avenue. Someone broke through the glass rear doors at Joy-Yee Noddle and DaiFuku Ramen before taking items from inside.

Three more similar burglaries happened in Bridgeport and West Elsdon between 5:15 a.m. and 5:53 a.m., police said. Those burglaries happened in the 900 block of West 35th Street, the 900 block of West 31th Street and the 4200 Block west 55th Street.

Police said the suspects were described as being between 18 and 35 years old and between 5-foot-9 and 6 feet tall. They wear black hoodies, blue sweatpants and red or white gym shoes. One black sweatshirt has the letter "R" printed on it.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 312-747-8384.

