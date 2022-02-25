2 CBD shops on Northwest Side burglarized minutes apart, Chicago police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two CBD shops were burglarized Thursday night on the Northwest Side.In both incidents, four people entered a CBD shop and began putting any merchandise they could grab into plastic garbage bags. The SmokePost CBD Dispensary, located at 2112 West Division Street, was hit around 9:40 p.m. and CBD Kratom, located at 2048 North Damen Avenue, was hit around 9:41 p.m. Offenders took an undisclosed amount in merchandise from both stores.No one was injured and no one was in custody following both incidents.Chicago police said it's too early in their investigation to link the incidents. Area detectives are investigating.Police did not provide further information about the burglaries.