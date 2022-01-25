building fire

Fire on Chicago's South Side leaves woman in 60s critically injured

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Conditions were frigid early Tuesday morning as Chicago firefighters battled a blaze near West Pershing Road and South Wells Street on the city's South Side.

A woman in her 60s was critically injured. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials have not provided updates on her condition.

The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Authorities did not report other injuries from the fire or provide further information about the incident.
