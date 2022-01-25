CHICAGO (WLS) -- Conditions were frigid early Tuesday morning as Chicago firefighters battled a blaze near West Pershing Road and South Wells Street on the city's South Side.
SEE ALSO | Woman, 81, dies after Stony Island Park fire; CFD said nearby hydrants were frozen
A woman in her 60s was critically injured. She was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. Officials have not provided updates on her condition.
The fire broke out around 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning.
RELATED | Kenosha senior apartment complex fire leaves 3 dead, 4 hurt
Authorities did not report other injuries from the fire or provide further information about the incident.
Fire on Chicago's South Side leaves woman in 60s critically injured
BUILDING FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More