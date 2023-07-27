CFD welcomes dozens of girls to become 'firefighter for a day'

The Chicago Fire Department welcomed dozens of girls to the Quinn Fire Academy to become firefighters for a day.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- On Thursday, the Quinn Fire Academy was flooded with dozens of young girls for the annual firefighter for a day, and the event is making an impact throughout the city.

Chicago has only had one female fire commissioner in its history, but, in a couple years, there could be more, due to the over 70 girls who stopped by the academy.

"When you put out fires, spray fires, will maybe be so fun," 8-year-old London Brown said.

Brown is one of dozens of girls who were all-hands-on-deck.

"I'm looking forward today, riding a fire truck," 6-year-old Layla Slater said.

Slater had a chance to do that, as well as practice fire safety drills, try on gear and learn CPR.

"My parents said, 'no that job is not for you,' and I said, 'watch,'" Deborah Sommer said.

Thirty four years later, she's district chief of diversity and inclusion.

Sommer said she didn't have programs like this growing up.

SEE MORE: CFD Cmsr. Annette Nance-Holt blazes trail for women firefighters: 'I definitely was not welcome'

Data show only 9% of Chicago firefighters are women, and less than 2% are Black women.

"Women are very good at improvising and thinking on their feet, and that is what firefighters and paramedics do every day," Sommer said.

She said firefighter for a day is about changing the narrative, and maybe even proving some people wrong.

"This was not my dream to do this, to be a firefighter. This happened because I took the test with a group of guys, and I was like, if they can do it, I can do it. I got the job," Chicago Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt said.

And now, Nance-Holt is Chicago's first female fire commissioner, ever.

"We train you and we mentor you and we support you. You can do this job," Nance-Holt said.

So when these girls hear Chicago is short on female firefighters, they say, "I gotta make the change."

The very first female firefighter in Chicago wasn't hired until 1974.

The district chief said the department has come a long way, but still has a lot farther to go.

For more information on how to become a firefighter, visit Chicago.gov.