St. Sabina gun buyback initiative begins Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- St. Sabina Church kicks off its gun buyback initiative on the heels of a violent weekend in Chicago.

The South Side church will be buying guns off the street on weekdays until 4 p.m. Anyone 25 or younger can turn in working firearms anonymously and depending on the type of gun they turn in.

They'll get $200 for handguns or assault rifles, $100 for rifles, and $20 for high-capacity magazines.

Those guns will then be turned over to the 6th Police District, where they will be destroyed.

Chicago shootings: 69 shot, 10 fatally, in weekend violence across city

"Hopefully an opportunity to reach a young person and help them understand the value of their life, help them understand they have a whole future ahead of them," St. Sabina Pastor Fr. Michael Pfleger said.

This initiative comes after yet another mass shooting in which five men were injured early Sunday morning in the Austin neighborhood

St. Sabina's gun buyback program begins at 8 a.m. and will continue each weekday.
