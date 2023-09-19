FBI investigating armored truck robbery outside Chicago Heights grocery store

The FBI is investigating an armored truck robbery that happened near a Food 4 Less in Chicago Heights.

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An armored truck was robbed in the southern suburbs on Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened outside a Food 4 Less grocery store in Chicago Heights. Chopper 7 was over the scene in the 1300 block of Western Avenue.

The FBI responded to the robbery, and said no one was injured.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

