FBI investigating armored truck robbery outside Chicago Heights grocery store

CHICAGO HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- An armored truck was robbed in the southern suburbs on Tuesday afternoon.
The robbery happened outside a Food 4 Less grocery store in Chicago Heights. Chopper 7 was over the scene in the 1300 block of Western Avenue.
The FBI responded to the robbery, and said no one was injured.
Authorities did not immediately provide further information.
