CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago is celebrating Latin Restaurants.

Latin Restaurant Weeks celebrates the contributions of Latinos in the culinary industry.

Tacotlan, located at 4312 W. Fullerton is one of the restaurants participating.

"We're a family-owned business, my father and I run it together," said Jessica Perjes, co-owner. "We are really well known for our quesabirrias."

Latin Restaurant Weeks runs through October 20th. You can find local menus here.