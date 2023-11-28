Mayor Johnson set to announce mobilization of faith, philanthropic resources for migrants

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson will be at a news conference announcing a mobilization of resources for migrants.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is set to announce more help for incoming migrants Tuesday morning.

Mayor Johnson is planning to attend a news conference detailing more housing and resources and mobilizing the faith and philanthropic communities. That event set to take place at Grace and Peace Lutheran church on the Northwest Side.

It comes as the weather gets colder, and some migrants are still sleeping outside of police stations. There has been a push to get them off the streets, but so far, those winterized tent sites have not yet been built.

ABC7 spotted gravel trucks at one of the sites at 38th Street and California Avenue in Brighton Park.

SEE ALSO | Chicago migrant plan details released by Mayor Brandon Johnson

But construction there has been delayed because of pollution cleanup. Officials said now it should be up and running in a matter of weeks.

But the frigid air is tough on many of the asylum seekers.

"We tremble from the cold. I don't have anything," Nelson, from Honduras, said. "I would like to go back to Honduras, because this didn't serve me in any way. I came here, and I am living worse than I did in my home country."

The state also announced the opening of a second, much smaller shelter located at the site of a former CVS store at 26th Street and Pulaski Road in Little Village.

The goal will be to help arriving migrants, shelter them, and get them into a more permanent home as soon as possible.