CHICAGO (WLS) -- Online registration for Chicago Park District fall programs begins Monday.

The slate of activities runs September 5 to December 10.

Registration opens for virtual programs and programs for parks located west of California Avenue at 9 a.m. Monday. Parks located east of California Ave will see registration open at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

To see the full list of programs, visit the Chicago Park District website.