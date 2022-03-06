chicago park district

Chicago Park District holds annual Teen Opportunity Fair

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Teens have been getting a chance to explore different careers.

On Saturday, there was a Teen Opportunity Fair at Truman College. The teens who attended the event learned about recreational, educational and job readiness fields. The teens also had the opportunity to apply for summer jobs at the Chicago Park District.

The next events for the Teen Opportunity Fair are set for next Saturday and March 19.
