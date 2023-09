3 Chicago police officers seriously injured by dog in West Garfield Park, CFD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three Chicago police officers were injured by a dog in the West Garfield Park neighborhood Sunday, the Chicago Fire Department said.

The officers sustained injuries from a dog in the 4000 block of West Adams Street, CFD said.

They were all transported to Mount Sanai hospital in serious but stable condition, CFD said.

The circumstances surrounding the dog attack were not immediately known.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.