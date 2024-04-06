Thieves armed with metal pipes, brass knuckles carry out 9 robberies within 2 hours: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people in several neighborhoods about robbers who are armed with metal pipes and brass knuckles.

There were nine robberies within two hours on Friday morning on the North and Northwest sides.

Another robbery happened back in February.

Police said the offenders pull up in a car and demand the victim's belongings by using force or by threatening the victim with a metal pipe or brass knuckles.

The robberies happened at the following times and locations:

400 block of West Wrightwood, Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 8:40 p.m.

5800 block of North Hermitage, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:28 a.m.

5300 block of North Damen, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

5100 block of North Oakley, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:30 a.m.

2900 block of West Catalpa, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 8:50 a.m.

4300 block of West Lawrence, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:00 a.m.

4700 block of North Kasson, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:08 a.m.

4100 block of North Kedvale, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:16 a.m.

6800 block of North Ravenswood, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 9:50 a.m.

2660 block of West Jarvis, Friday, April 5, 2024 at 10:20 a.m.

Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.

