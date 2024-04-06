Thieves armed with metal pipes, brass knuckles carry out 9 robberies within 2 hours: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are warning people in several neighborhoods about robbers who are armed with metal pipes and brass knuckles.
There were nine robberies within two hours on Friday morning on the North and Northwest sides.
Another robbery happened back in February.
Police said the offenders pull up in a car and demand the victim's belongings by using force or by threatening the victim with a metal pipe or brass knuckles.
The robberies happened at the following times and locations:
Police asked anyone with information to call them at 312-744-8263 or 312-746-7394.
SEE ALSO | 8 businesses robbed at gunpoint within 45 minutes; 2 incidents caught on camera: Chicago police
INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER Track crime and safety in your neighborhood