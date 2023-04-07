Two 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on NW Side: Chicago police

There was a Chicago robbery early Friday morning. At least two stores were robbed at gunpoint in Portage Park and Schorsch Village, CPD said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- At least two 7-Eleven stores were robbed at gunpoint minutes apart on Chicago's Northwest Side early Friday morning, Chicago police said.

Four male suspects with guns entered the first convenience store about 3:55 a.m. in the 5600-block of West Irving Park Road in the city's Portage Park neighborhood, CPD said. The suspects took "proceeds" and drove away in a silver sedan in an unknown direction, police said.

No one was injured, and no one is in custody, according to CPD.

Area Five detectives are investigating.

Less than 10 minutes later, three male suspects entered another 7-Eleven in the 6500-block of West Belmont Avenue in the city's Schorsch Village neighborhood with guns, police said. The suspects again took "proceeds" and drove away in a gray sedan, traveling west on Belmont, according to CPD.

No one was injured, and Area Five detectives are investigating.

A number of 7-Eleven stores have been robbed over the last week and a half.

Chicago police have not connected the crimes.

