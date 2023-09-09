3 robberies happen on DePaul's Lincoln Park campus within 30 minutes, university officials say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Three robberies happened on DePaul University's Lincoln Park campus early Saturday morning, school officials said in an email to the campus community.

The crimes, which targeted DePaul students, happened between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. in three campus locations: the walkway next to the Fullerton CTA train station, the corner of Belden and Sheffield and the corner of Kenmore and Fullerton, DePaul officials said.

DePaul officials said in all three crimes, which they believe were carried out by the same group, the robbers approached students and demanded their belongings. One of the offenders also hit a student in the face.

Chicago police said three robbers targeted three women, one 19-year-old and two 20-year-olds, near Belden and Sheffield at about 1 a.m. The offenders fled the scene in a maroon-in-color sedan.

About 20 minutes later, police said, two offenders robbed another 19-year-old woman in the 900 block of West Fullerton Avenue. Those robbers also fled the scene, but police did not say how they got away.

CPD did not immediately provide information about the third robbery. Police said no one is in custody and Area Detectives are investigating.

DePaul said the campus community can report any criminal activity or suspicious individuals to Public Safety at 773-325-7777 for Lincoln Park or 312-362-8400 for the Loop.

The university will also host a Campus Safety Summit on Thursday at noon in room 120 of the Lincoln Park Student Center. Students can visit the university's Public Safety website for resources and tips.

