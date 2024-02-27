Suspect arrested, charged in Austin shooting death of security guard after Dolton CPD shootout

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect has been charged and taken into custody after a suburban shootout with police in the murder of a security guard at a West Side Family Dollar last week, Chicago police announced during a news conference Tuesday morning.

Chicago police were following a tip Saturday, the day after a suburban father of four was shot to death inside a Family Dollar Friday afternoon, CPD said.

Police identified a suspect in the West Side shooting and found the individual in Dolton, according to police.

CPD said officers and SWAT were in the 15200-block of South Meadow Lane at about 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

There was an exchange of gunfire between the suspect and officers, CPD said. Officers then took the suspect into custody in the 15200-block of Diekman Court in Dolton, and recovered a gun from the scene.

The shooting elicited a massive police response, including Illinois State Police, with the neighborhood blocked off.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

Rodgerick Oneal, 36, of Maywood was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery of a peace officer, resisting a peace officer and having a warrant in the Dolton shootout.

CPD on Tuesday announced charges in a deadly West Side shooting and a suburban shootout from last week.

Oneal was charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death or injury in the Austin Family Dollar incident, which took place in the 5400-block of West Chicago Avenue just before 1:40 p.m. Friday.

The victim, Loyce Wright, 43, of Hanover Park was shot several times, and later died.

Relatives of the victim told ABC7 he was a security guard.

They said Wright wore a vest, but it wasn't bulletproof.

Wright, in addition to being a girl dad, was a fitness buff who always had time for anyone. He'd worked security for about a year at the store, his family said, they worried about his safety.

Police on Tuesday said the suspect was a previous employee at the store, with a criminal background.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the Dolton shooting. The officers involved will be placed on routine administrative duties for a period of 30 days.

