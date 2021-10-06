chicago shooting

New Lenox man 2nd to be charged in teen girl's Back of the Yards shooting death: Chicago police

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Suspect charged in shooting death of 14-year-old girl

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A New Lenox man is the second suspect to be charged in the Back of the Yards shooting death of 14-year-old Savanah Quintero in early June, Chicago police said Wednesday.

Michael Aguirre, 26, faces first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder charges in Quintero's June 2 death and another unrelated shooting.

Police said the girl was approached by three people in the 1700-block of West 48th Street around 6 p.m. when one of them fired shots, striking her in the head.
Neighbors said the girl was leaving a nearby convenience store when she was shot. A bag of snacks lay on the sidewalk as police marked evidence at the scene.

She was taken to Comer Children's Hospital, where she later died.

Detectives processed surveillance video that showed the girl walking with a dog and a young man neighbors identified as her boyfriend. Moments after the two walk out of frame, at least two shots rang out.

SEE MORE: Girl, 14, shot in head after leaving convenience store in Back of the Yards

EMBED More News Videos

A bag of snacks lay on the sidewalk where Chicago police say a 14-year-old girl was shot Wednesday night.



Another surveillance camera recorded three people dressed in black approaching the intersection where she was shot.
Another video recording showed an SUV waiting for the men in black near an alley as they sprinted toward it, getting in and driving away.

Neighbors said the 14-year-old and her boyfriend were not part of any gang. And witnesses said the girl would often buy snacks at a nearby store, just like she did before being shot.

Aguirre was arrested Monday in Lawndale, police said. He was identified as one of the suspects involved in Quintero's death.

He was also charged in connection with an Aug. 19 incident in which a 21-year-old man was shot in the 10200-block of South State Street, police said.

In late June, a 17-year-old was charged in connection with Quintero's death, as well.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

Sun-Times Media contributed to this report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoback of the yardsnew lenoxchicago shootingdeadly shootingfatal shootingchicago crimeteen shotteen killedchicago violence
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICAGO SHOOTING
North Center crash, shooting critically injure man, 21: CPD
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
North Side shootout kills teen, ends in crash: CPD
River North shooting: Man shot in 1 of 2 armed robberies downtown
TOP STORIES
2 men fatally shot in reported Country Club Hills home invasion
North Center crash, shooting critically injure man, 21: CPD
Man killed in Gresham Chicago police shooting ID'd
Loose zebras spark wild chase in Kane County
Foxx: Lightfoot comments on shooting case 'wrong'
Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy
Bears' plan for Arlington Park 'not a done deal': village president
Show More
Schererville police search for hit-and-run driver that injured teen
41 more fake COVID vaccine cards, ivermectin seized at O'Hare
AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment
3 teens stabbed outside Chicago Bulls College Prep HS
Chicago Weather: Cloudy and cool Wednesday with PM shower chance
More TOP STORIES News