Dan Ryan shooting: Illinois State Police investigate reported shots fired on expressway at 31st Street

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were reportedly fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.
The gunfire was reported about 2:35 p.m. on the northbound Dan Ryan at 31st Street, near the South Side Armour Square neighborhood.
Police said no one was hurt in the incident.
The northbound local lanes near the scene of the reported gunfire were closed for several hours, starting just after 4:15 p.m. The lanes were closed from 39th Street to 31st Street, while police investigated.
Illinois State Police did not immediately comment on the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting.
This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
