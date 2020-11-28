expressway shooting

Dan Ryan shooting: Illinois State Police investigate reported shots fired on expressway at 31st Street

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were reportedly fired on the Dan Ryan Expressway Friday afternoon, according to Illinois State Police.

The gunfire was reported about 2:35 p.m. on the northbound Dan Ryan at 31st Street, near the South Side Armour Square neighborhood.

Police said no one was hurt in the incident.

RELATED: Eisenhower Expressway outbound lanes reopen after shooting investigation on West Side

The northbound local lanes near the scene of the reported gunfire were closed for several hours, starting just after 4:15 p.m. The lanes were closed from 39th Street to 31st Street, while police investigated.

Illinois State Police did not immediately comment on the circumstances surrounding the reported shooting.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC 7 Chicago for updates.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoarmour squareexpressway shootingchicago shootingchicago crimegun violenceshootingchicago violenceillinois state police
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
OB I-290 reopens on West Side after shooting investigation
Woman shot on I-57 exit ramp in Morgan Park
Driver shot, carjacked while driving on I-57: ISP
Dan Ryan motorcycle crash throws riders onto Red Line tracks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Boyfriend suspected in Riverdale double murder, child abduction
Milwaukee County vote recount gives Biden small boost over Trump
CPD releases photo of car involved in deadly Burnside hit-and-run
Illinois surpasses 12K deaths from COVID-19
Black Friday shopping looks a bit different this year
Local shops find creative ways to bring in sales
Pope to elevate Chicago native as 1st-ever African-American Catholic Cardinal
Show More
#BeLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals to support small businesses across country
"COVID tested" flights to take off from NYC airports next month
Winter Outlook 2020: How cold, snowy will Chicago be this year?
Soldier's remains returned home to Illinois
Northbrook murder suspect added to U.S. Marshal's 15 Most Wanted list
More TOP STORIES News