NW Side shooting sends restaurant patrons running for cover as 2 in car outside wounded

A shooting outside a busy restaurant sent patrons running for cover on the Northwest Side.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting on Chicago's Northwest Side sent restaurant patrons running for cover as police said two people were wounded in a car outside Sunday night.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. in the 2700-block of Peterson Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood.

Video showed people sitting inside of the Pride Sushi and Thai at their tables eating and talking and then gunfire forces everyone to get down and run for cover.

No one inside the restaurant was injured. A bullet pierced the front window of the restaurant.

Police said the gunfire came from a passing car when someone in a sedan fired shots.

Evidence markers were all over the street and there was also an SUV with a bullet hole in it.

Police say two men in their early 20s were injured. One was transported to a hospital in good condition and the other is in fair condition.

Late Sunday night, 40th Ward Alderman André Vazquez saying it appears the incident was not random.

He and the police are asking anyone with information to come forward. No one is in custody.

