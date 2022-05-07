Chicago shooting: Man shot to death in car in Irving Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot to death while sitting in a car on Chicago's Northwest Side Friday.Police said the 37-year-old victim was sitting in a white Chrysler in the 4400-block of North Hamlin when another vehicle drop up and someone inside opened fire around 7:45 p.m.The victim was shot in the chest. He tried to drive away and hit several parked cars before his vehicle rolled over at Cullom and Lawndale.Chicago police are investigating. No one is in custody.