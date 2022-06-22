chicago shooting

Man injured in North Avenue Beach shooting; 3 CPD officers hurt in Old Town fight soon after

2 Chicago police officers treated on-scene, 1 hospitalized
By Stephanie Wade
Man shot at North Ave. Beach; officers hurt in Old Town fight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was shot on North Avenue Beach Tuesday night, and, shortly after, three Chicago police officers were injured while breaking up a fight in nearby Old Town.

Just before 9 p.m., Chicago police said a man was outside at North Avenue Beach when he was shot.

The victim was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he has since been stabilized.

According to police, the gunman was taken into custody by responding officers.

He was taken to Area Three, where detectives are still investigating what exactly unfolded.

Police said they did also recover a weapon at the beach.

RELATED: Memorial Day 2022: Multiple arrests reported as Chicago weather draws hundreds to beaches

Meanwhile, while crowds were dispersing the beach Tuesday night, a fight broke out at North Avenue and Wells Street, about 10:50 p.m.

Three officers were injured there, and a 16-year-old boy was taken into custody.

Police said he struck police.

One officer suffered scrapes and lacerations to the arms and was treated and released on the scene.

A second officer suffered swelling to the right eye and was also treated and released on the scene.

And a third officer, who was hit with an unidentified object to the back of the head, was taken to a local hospital, where he was also treated and released.

Charges for the 16-year-old are now pending in that case.

On Memorial Day weekend, police arrested several people at North Avenue Beach, and recovered 11 guns, as well.

