Chicago shooting: Man, woman charged in connection with O'Hare home invasion on NW Side

Chicago police said 80-year-old victim, who was badly injured in incident, fought off attackers

An 80-year-old man shot and seriously wounded an intruder who forced his way into his home in the 8500-block of West Catherine Ave. Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people have been charged after an 80-year-old man, who was badly injured in a Northwest Side home invasion, fought off his attackers.

Mansfield Wallace, 51, of Evanston has been charged with home invasion causing injury, aggravated battery of a victim over 60 and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, Chicago police said early Wednesday morning.

Tabitha Hemphill, 31, of Chicago was charged with home invasion causing great bodily harm.

CPD said the two were arrested Monday in the 7400-block of West Talcott Avenue after being identified as the suspects who, less than an hour earlier, forced their way into a home in the 8500-block of West Catherine Avenue.

While in the home, they battered an 80-year-old man, causing serious injuries, CPD said.

During the struggle, the 80-year-old fired a shot, hitting the man.

The suspects drove to Resurrection Hospital and were taken into custody and charged, police said.

At last check, the 80-year-old man and the alleged invader he shot are both in critical condition.

The suspects are due in bond court Wednesday.

