2 teens wounded in Park Manor shooting while inside rideshare vehicle: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two 18-year-old men were shot early Thursday morning while in a rideshare vehicle in the city's Park Manor neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The two were in the 0- to 100-block of East 71st Street about 2:15 a.m. when someone in a silver sedan fired shots, CPD said.

Chicago fire crews took one of the teens to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition, with a gunshot wound to the right shoulder. The other was also taken to U of C in serious condition, with a gunshot wound to the back.

No one was in custody later Thursday morning.

Area One detectives are investigating.

