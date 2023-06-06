Chicago shooting: Shots fired at police officers in Englewood; others struck by gunfire, CPD says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Shots were fired at Chicago police officers on the city's South Side on Monday evening, CPD said.

It happened in the Englewood neighborhood near West 59th Street and South Ashland Avenue. Police officers were fired upon, but were not injured, CPD said. Other people were struck by gunfire during the incident.

A Chicago Fire Department spokesperson said a 16-year-old boy walked into a firehouse at West 59th Street and South Ashland Avenue after being shot at about 7:22 p.m. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair to serious condition.

A few minutes later, CFD responded to a 16-year-old boy and a 25-year-old man, who had been shot, in a vehicle at West 59th Street and South Wells Street. They believe those injuries were related to the shooting on Ashland Avenue.

CFD said the second teen boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. The man was taken to the same hospital in good condition.

CPD not immediately say how many people were shot in the incident or where the gunfire originated. They did not say if officers fired their weapons.

Officials did not immediately provide further information about the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC7 for updates.

