Princeton Park shooting: Teen boy shot, critically wounded in his own home, Chicago police say

A Chicago shooting left a teen boy injured on Harvard Avenue in Princeton Park Tuesday night, CPD says. The teen was shot in the chest.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded inside his home Tuesday night in Chicago's Princeton Park neighborhood, Chicago police said.

The boy was in his home in the 9400-block of South Harvard Avenue about 9:25 p.m. when a fight broke out with a male suspect he knew, CPD said.

The suspect took out a gun and shot the teen in the chest, police said.

RELATED: Man sentenced to 30 years in prison in 2015 shooting of off-duty Oak Park officer

The wounded boy was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was taken into custody, but no weapon was immediately recovered.

Area two detectives are investigating.

INTERACTIVE SAFETY TRACKER | Track crime and safety in your neighborhood