Shots fired into South Side cookie shop cause damage, 'disheartening' delay in opening

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The owner of a South Side cookie shop said she will have to delay the store's opening after someone fired 12 gunshots into the business.The shooting happened Wednesday in Calumet Park at Cooking With Curves Signature Cookie Shop, damaging the business."It actually was disheartening because I have spent the last five years building this business with my bare two hands, my skills, my money and everything," said the shop's owner, Erin Thomas.Thomas said no one was hurt during the shooting and nothing was stolen from the store.Thomas said she plans to open the cookie shop later in December.